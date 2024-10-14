This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The Union 2024 Car, Truck and Bike Show was the place to be on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Five zones were blocked off, with motorcycles, jeeps, imports and domestic cars, all having their own sections. There were also food trucks, three beer gardens, vendors and an area for children. The Ruckus performed live music – hip hop, rock and country cover tunes, followed by cover band Who Brought the Dog on the main stage.

Rocco Caneli, of West Orange, said he organized the event with Union Township Sgt. Mike Campos. Caneli was showing his 2017 Ford GT350, Shelby version, with 800 horsepower.

Thomas Weislo was there with his 7-year-old son, Jehzion. “I love the cars. The kids have fun. We come every year,” he said.

Alex “Aroc” Ortiz, from Paterson, was showing his 2003 four-door ultra white Honda Accord. The vehicle had powder-coated wheels and no chrome. “Chrome delete,” he said.

Richard Rivera, from Staten Island, N.Y., was showing his 2012 Ford Mustang, which he had for the past six years. “It’s a never-ending transition,” he said. The car has 450 horsepower, full exhaust and stainless-steel accessories. He calls the car “Dirty Diana,” because he said, “I can never keep her clean.”

Steve Bullock drove 90 miles from Sicklerville to participate in the event. He had a 2007 Chevy Corvette he calls “Cherry Bomb.”

“Custom everything,” Bullock said. “Interior, speaker enclosure, custom rims.” He’s had the car for six years.

Frank Verducci, of Cranford, said he grew up in Union and graduated in Union. He was showing his 1994 Corvette. He’s had the car for six years and said, “It has 60,000 miles, 6-speed.”

Verducci commented on the growth of the Union Car, Truck and Bike Show. “I came to the show the first year it started, to see friends. It’s grown huge. There are 500, 600 cars.”

Greg Daro, of Metuchen, came with his 1970 Dodge Challenger Convertible, which he calls “Purple Haze.” The color is called “plum crazy metallic.”

“It’s not the original paint, but the original color,” he said.

Frank Drevite, of Union, was there with his 1973 Triumph TR-6. He said, “It’s a six-cylinder. It’s fast. It’s four-speed. Not automatic.” The car has a leather seat and an AM/FM stereo. “The polish aluminum rims are original to the car. There are two carburetors, one behind the other.”

His girlfriend, Christina Gould, added, “It’s a British car, popular in the American market. My boyfriend used to wash cars as a young boy and grew up with a passion for cars.”

The couple belong to the NJ Triumph Association Club. “It’s for people who own or appreciate Triumphs,” said Gould.

Joseph Muniz aka Joey White Walls, of Perth Amboy, was there with his 1952 Chevy Lowrider Bomber, which he calls the “Cherry Bomb.” He revamped the car with a variety of things including putting on 1959 Cadillac tail lights, 1957 Chevy hood ornaments, a shift handler an artist created by using a mold of Muniz’s daughter’s hand and a swamp cooler with a picture of his wife, “so she could always go to shows with me.”

Muniz said the car was put together “on a poor man’s budget,” because he was saving for his daughter’s college education.

Sponsors for the event included Titan Engineers PC, the township of Union, The Center, the township of Union Police, the township of Union Fire Department, Connect One Bank, Northfield Bank, Colliers Engineering and Design, BCB Bank, Titan Engineers, Centurion and Union County Savings Bank.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta