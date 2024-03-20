UCPAC to host Black & White Night, a silent film extravaganza

RAHWAY, NJ — Come to Black & White Night, a fun evening of short silent films, accompanied by award-winning organist Ian Fraser, on the “Biggest Little Wurlitzer” on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Whether you’re a silent film buff or are experiencing a silent movie for the first time, you’re sure to be amazed and entertained.

The following will be featured:

• Laurel & Hardy: “You’re Darn Tootin’” and “Two Tars”;

• Buster Keaton: “One Week” and “Cops”;

• Our Gang “Little Rascals”: “Dog Heaven”; and

• Felix the Cat, a cartoon short: “Woos Whoopee.”

Wear black and white or gray and pose for a photo in the black and white movie set. Enjoy signature cocktails and other fun surprises, and free popcorn, too.

This event is general admission, but for questions related to accessible seating, call UCPAC’s Box Office at 732-499-8226. Tickets are $13 in advance and $18 the day of the show.