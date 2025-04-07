UCPAC packs a full house for ‘Black & White Night 2025’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The films were silent, but the audience roared with laughter.

Union County Performing Arts Center had a full house when it recently hosted “Black & White Night 2025: A Silent Movie Extravaganza.” The featured film was Harold Lloyd in “Hot Water.” Laurel and Hardy starred in two films: “Putting Pants on Philip” and the famous pie fight from “The Battle of the Century.” There was also a cartoon short of Felix the Cat called “Felix Feasts.”

It was all accompanied by award-winning organist Ian Fraser on UCPAC’s “Biggest Little Wurlitzer.” Free buttered popcorn was also served.

There was also a black and white movie set photo op for attendees who dressed in black and white – or grey. Themed cocktails were also available.

Fraser introduced the event. “It’s so great to be back here featuring silent films,” he said. “The Wurlitzer theatre organ was built in 1928, designed to accompany short films.”

“The Battle of the Century” was a 1927 American silent short film starring Laurel and Hardy. It’s renowned for its extensive use of cream pies.

“Putting Pants on Philip” was the first official film Laurel and Hardy did together as a team. The silent film ran just short of 20 minutes. Piedmont, played by Oliver Hardy, awaits the arrival of his Scottish nephew, Philip, played by Stan Laurel. Philip is a misbehaving kilted man who loves to chase women, leading to many embarrassing encounters.

“Hot Water,” a 1924 American silent comedy film starring Harold Lloyd, was the grand finale. It featured three episodes in the life of Hubby, played by Lloyd, and his struggles with domestic life with Wifey, played by Jobyna Ralson, and his in-laws.

The event was very well-received by the audience with great applause after each film and much laughter throughout. Fraser’s accompaniment on the Wurlitzer was outstanding and charming, adding so much to the old-time atmosphere, as the aroma of fresh buttered popcorn filled the air.

Audience member Roseann Tremarco, of Rahway, said, “I love movies in general, the classics. I love to watch TMC classics. On the big screen, we saw ‘Rear Window,’ ‘Metropolis,’ classic romance. I think it’s great. I’m 72 and, as a kid, I came here for matinees.”

Jimmy Alford, of Rahway, said, “This place is historical.”

Ken Morgan, of Piscataway, said, “They tell stories in a very different way from today. It’s surprising, the things they were able to do without technology of today. I really enjoy them. I really love the organ.”

Dora Kuznitz, of Linden, said, “They’re [the silent films] amazing and the organ is amazing.”

Her husband, Glenn, added, “Where else can you see a great organ player and get free popcorn?”

For more events at Union County Performing Arts Center, visit: https://ucpac.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta