UCNJ’s president named to the 2024 NJBIZ Education Power 50

CRANFORD, NJ — Margaret M. McMenamin, president of UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, has been named to the 2024 NJBIZ Education Power 50. This list profiles the most influential education professionals in New Jersey.

McMenamin has served as president of UCNJ since 2010. She set forth an aggressive agenda focusing on student success outcomes. With her leadership, the college’s graduation has more than quintupled. This year, the Aspen Institute named UCNJ as one of 10 finalists for the prestigious $1 million 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. In 2020, McMenamin was named the National Marie Y. Martin CEO of the Year by the Association of Community College Trustees. McMenamin is involved with numerous community organizations, including the Boards of Trinitas Hospital, UCPAC, the New Jersey Israel Commission and the NJ-PBS Community Advisory Board. In 2015, she was honored to serve as the grand marshal of the Union County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. McMenamin for receiving this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication to advancing education, especially amongst first generation and lower income populations, is truly inspiring, and this accolade is a testament to her outstanding contributions to higher education in New Jersey,” said UCNJ Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret Ortuso