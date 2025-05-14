UCNJ’S men’s volleyball team wins 2025 Region XIX Tournament

CRANFORD, NJ — The UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ’s men’s volleyball team won the NJCAA Region XIX Championship and will advance to the NJCAA National Invitational. This marks the first championship win since the program began at UCNJ in 2023.

The men’s volleyball team dominated the tournament, defeating Northampton Community College, 3-1, to claim the Region XIX title. The all-tournament MVP was Middle Blocker Javon Scott. Also recognized at the game were Sebastian Arias, Jaden Guzman and Daniel Silva, who were named to the all-tournament team.

Head coach Kevan Pidgeon-Hammock was named NJCAA Coach of the Year. With his leadership, the team finished their season with an overall record of 22 wins and 6 losses. They also clinched the Garden State Athletic Conference Championship, going 10-0 in conference matchups. This secured the men’s invitation to compete in the 2025 NJCAA Men’s Volleyball Invitational, taking place at Finger Lakes Community College.

“On behalf of the UCNJ community, I want to congratulate the men’s volleyball team and coach Pidgeon-Hammock on their well-earned victory. In just two years since the program’s inception, our student-athletes have dedicated their time and energy to ensuring success. We wish them the best at the national tournament and look forward to many successful seasons to come” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret Ortuso