UCNJ’s board welcomes new member

CRANFORD, NJ — The UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Board of Governors swore in five new members this fall, including John M. Toriello, of Westfield. At a joint meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel welcomed the new members to the meeting and initiated their swearing in.

Toriello is of counsel at the law firm Holland & Knight where he co-chairs the firm’s Insurance Industry Team in their New York City office. He represents clients in a range of insurance disputes which include prosecution of fiduciary duty claims, fraud claims, coverage claims and broker/intermediary errors-and- omissions claims. He will serve on the board’s Budget & Finance and Marketing Committees. Toriello earned a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College and his juris doctorate from St. John’s University School of Law.

“It’s wonderful that John has joined the college’s Board of Governors. His knowledge of insurance and finance is invaluable and we are grateful that he is willing to give generously of his time for the benefit of the college. As a resident of the county, he understands and appreciates the value the college adds to the local community,” Richel said.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret M. Ortuso