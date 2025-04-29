UCNJ’s board welcomes Cranford police chief as new member

CRANFORD, NJ — The UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Board of Governors swore in Mathew Nazzaro, the latest appointed member. Board of Trustees Chairperson Victor M. Richel welcomed the new member at a joint meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees and Board of Governors.

Nazzaro serves as the chief of police in Cranford. He is a member of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police and the Union County Police Chiefs Association. Throughout his time as a police officer, Chief Nazzaro has earned many awards and recognitions, including the 2022 FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award, the 2016 Cranford Knights of Columbus Police Shield Award, and, in 2015, he received the AzureMasada Lodge No. 22 First Responder of the Year.

Nazzaro, Class of ’04, earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from UCNJ. He then went on to attain a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in public administration from Kean University.

“We are proud to welcome Chief Nazzaro to the UCNJ Board of Governors. Not only does he bring his experience as a leader in law enforcement and public service, but also as an alumnus, he has an appreciation for UCNJ’s mission and is dedicated to serving his community. I look forward to the insight and expertise he will bring to help shape the UCNJ community,” said Richel.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret Ortuso