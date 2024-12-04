UCNJ student selected as Kaplan Leadership Scholar

CRANFORD, NJ — UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ has announced that student Samir Perez, of Elizabeth, has been selected as a Kaplan Leadership Scholar. Perez is one of only 11 students recognized in the Tristate area for this leadership opportunity. The Kaplan Leadership Program targets students at two-year schools who demonstrate educational acumen, leadership potential and financial need.

Born in Cuba and immigrating to the United States 14 years ago, Perez decided to begin his education at UCNJ after learning about the educational programs, extracurricular activities and the opportunity for growth and connection at the college. He is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, president of the Latin Legacy Club, an Educational Opportunity Fund program student and a tutor at the Academic Learning Center.

This spring, Perez will be graduating from UCNJ and will be pursuing his education in computer information systems. Regarding his future, his career goal is to become a business analyst, a program manager or a software engineer.

“We are incredibly proud of Samir’s acceptance into the prestigious Kaplan Leadership Program. Samir’s academic achievements, hard work and leadership skills have set a high standard at the College and we cannot wait to see all that he will accomplish and learn as a Kaplan Scholar. At UCNJ, we are committed to fostering an environment where students like Samir can pursue their dreams and make connections both inside and outside of the classroom,” said President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Photo Courtesy of Maggie Ortuso