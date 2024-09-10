UCNJ student named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Odudu Ekpenyong from Union College of Union County, NJ is one of 210 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Ekpenyong, of Springfield, is a computer science major with a 4.0 grade point average.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 1,500 applications were received.

A total of $210,000 will be awarded this year through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, which provides multiple Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

“Odudu receiving this prestigious scholarship from PTK is a remarkable achievement and a testament to his dedication and talent. It reflects not only his personal hard work but also the supportive environment we strive to create here. We are proud of his accomplishment and excited to see the positive impact he will continue to make during his academic and professional journey,” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

