UCNJ scholar-athlete wins NJCAA Region XIX Golf Championship

CRANFORD, NJ — Union College of Union County, NJ student-golfer Patrick Murray won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX Golf Championship on Tuesday, May 14, at the Ash Brook Golf Course in Scotch Plains.

Murray is a two-time Garden State Athletic Conference champion and now a two-time NJCAA Region XIX champion. In 2024, he placed first in all nine tournaments he entered. He is a returning All-American that will be competing again at the NJCAA Division 3 National Championship from Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, in Chautauqua, N.Y.

He’s coached by the college’s associate professor in business, Marc Postiglione. In addition to being an excellent golfer, Murray also excels in the classroom. He has a near perfect grade-point average and is graduating from UCNJ this spring with a degree in sport management.

Murray is also involved on campus as a part of the Sport Management Advisory Committee, a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, he serves as a peer tutor in the Academic Learning Center and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. This fall, Murray plans to attend Kean University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sport management and play on their newly formed golf team.

“We wish Patrick continued academic and athletic success. We’re very proud of him and his many accomplishments while at UCNJ. We also extend our thanks and appreciation to Coach Postiglione for supporting Patrick both on the golf course and in the classroom,” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

