UCNJ Esports duo wins national championship

CRANFORD, NJ — The UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Esports team won the National Junior Athletic Association Esports Championship for Call of Duty. In a two versus two matchup, student-players Bryan Carrillo and Paulo Matias won the title and broke the previous seasonal record by staying undefeated with 19 wins this season.

National champions Carillo and Matias have played on UCNJ’s Esports team for two years. Carrillo, of Plainfield, is studying Criminal Justice at UCNJ and is involved with several College engagement destinations. Carrillo also plays on the Men’s volleyball team, is a student worker on campus, and is involved as a student club leader. Matias, of Linden, is the captain of the Esports team and is pursuing a degree in fire science technology. This is not Matias’ first championship ring. He also earned the national champion title for Call of Duty in 2023. Matias is a tutor at UCNJ’s Academic Learning Center and is also a student club leader.

The Esports team was also named the NJCAAE Regional Champions for both Call of Duty and Fortnite. The players for Fortnite included Felix Parades, Tamir Reddick and Roger Fortunato. The College launched its Esports program in fall 2018. At the time, UCNJ was the first two-year college in New Jersey and only one of 63 nationwide to the program.

“On behalf of the UCNJ community, I want to extend my congratulations to Bryan and Paulo for not only their national win, but for being undefeated the entire season. Both of these well-rounded students are showcasing their skills not only in Esports, but in their commitment to various on-campus activities. At UCNJ, we welcome every student to showcase their talents, both in the classroom, visiting our on-campus learning destinations, or by joining our athletic teams, clubs, and organizations,” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

Photo Courtesy of Margaret Ortuso