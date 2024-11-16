UCNJ enrolls record number of new students

CRANFORD, NJ — UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ announced it welcomed the largest number of new students this fall. In an environment of declining enrollment at colleges and universities across the country, the college has taken proactive measures to increase student access, provide critical support to help ensure success once students enroll, and improve the value of their credentials.

Thanks to the generous support of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, UCNJ receives critical operating funding which has helped keep tuition low with no increases for the past five years. In addition to keeping tuition low, the college offers flat-rate tuition which allows students to pay the same cost for 12 to 18 credits. Finally, through the state’s Community College Opportunity Grant, qualifying students whose family income is $100,000 or less may also be eligible to attend tuition-free.

Students who enroll at UCNJ are doing so at one of the top community colleges in the country. UCNJ has been named as one of only 10 finalists for the 2025 Aspen Prize by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The institutions selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

The college’s Office of Admissions has developed a Strategic Enrollment Management plan with specific data-informed goals of enrollment. By promoting new student orientations, hosting open houses, and providing more face-to-face time with faculty and staff who support students on their journey, UCNJ achieved a 13% growth in new student enrollment. In addition, the college continues to evaluate and enhance the value-added for their certifications and degrees to help graduates obtain living wages for in-demand occupations in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the largest class of first-year students in UCNJ’s history. This milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication the UCNJ community has to transforming our community, one student at a time. We welcome all students who seek to change their lives through higher education. Students at UCNJ receive support from our expert faculty and devoted staff who are focused on helping students achieve their dreams,” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.