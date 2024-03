This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Adam Lakomy, a junior at Roselle Park High School, and his team won gold in gymnastics at the Junior Nationals competition in Germany during the week of March 11 to 15.

Sarah Leone, a junior at Roselle Park High School, represented the United States in martial arts at the WMO World Championship in Phuket, Thailand, during the week of March 11 to 15.

Photos Courtesy of Ann Badillo