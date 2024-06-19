TV 35 honored with three JAG Awards

CRANFORD, NJ — On Thursday, May 16, at the annual JAG Conference and Awards Dinner, Cranford TV 35 was honored with three awards:

• First Place: “Home For The Holidays House Tour” video. Camera work and editing by TV 35 Producer Christine Hoffman;

• First Place: Ribbon cutting for the opening of Toast. Camera work and editing by Mike Vastano; and

• Award of Recognition: Sandcastle video interview by TV 35 Director Don Smith, filmed October 2023. Mike Vastano filmed and edited the video.

Christine Hoffman was thanked for submitting all of the entries. Cranford TV35 is part of a statewide organization called the Jersey Access Group, an organization that is for the interests of Local Access TV in New Jersey.