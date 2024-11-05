Tricky Tray Auction Fundraiser to support The Gateway Family YMCA Financial Assistance

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Y We Care: Tricky Tray Auction Fundraiser will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to support The Gateway Family YMCA Financial Assistance. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Tricky Tray Auction Fundraiser at Galloping Hill Caterers, 1085 Galloping Hill Road, Union. This fundraiser will directly support The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign, providing financial assistance to the local community. Statewide Sanitation Services is the grand sponsor for the Y We Care: Tricky Tray Auction in 2024.

Entry tickets for the Tricky Tray Fundraiser are $60 and include a grand cocktail hour, open bar and one sheet of small basket tickets – $10 value. To purchase tickets in support of The Gateway Family YMCA, visit the Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Ave., Elizabeth; Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Ave., Union; Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union; or Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway; or online at Eventbrite. Entry tickets must be purchased in advance and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also at the fundraising event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, there will be a 50/50 drawing and a grand prize of $1,500 in gift cards. Quality-themed gift baskets include vacation packages, sports tickets, designer purses, family experiences and gift cards. Local, regional and national vendors have also provided donations in support of The Gateway Family YMCA. For additional information, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.

“We work with donors and volunteers to take on the challenges that shape our community’s future. Funds raised allow us to directly support those in the community in need, while providing a fun evening with great company and amazing prizes,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Annual campaign donations and fundraising events ensure that everyone in the community has access to vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

Donations and baskets include items from the NY Jets, Kendra Scott, NY Giants, Rutgers University, Travel Set Go, George Street Playhouse, Tac Ops Laser Tag, Humdingers, Turning Point Restaurant, Harry’s Smokin’ BBQ, Cape May Winery, Versi Vino Wine Bar & Kitchen, Real’s Tours NYC, Michelino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Vivid Stage, Wegmans, Grenville Inn, BarkBox, D’Italia Restaurant, National Comedy Center, Beat the Bomb, Lucy Desi Museum, Applebees and more. Premium Prizes include Toyota Suite Club NY Giants Tickets and a Resort Vacation Stay.

The YMCA is still accepting donations of new items, baskets and photo frames at all branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton