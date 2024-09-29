Tree planted in memory of the CHS Class of 1972

CRANFORD, NJ — Fall is an active season for the township of Cranford Shade Tree Commission as it prepares for new tree plantings across the township. On Saturday, Sept. 14, Cranford Deputy Mayor Terrence Curran, liaison to the STC, and STC Superintendent Erik Hastrup gathered with members of the Cranford High School Class of 1972 for a special tree-planting ceremony outside of the Centennial Avenue Pool complex.

Members of the CHS Class of 1972 reconnected in their hometown for a weekend class reunion and, during their visit, they took the opportunity to give back to the township by donating a Kwanzan cherry tree in honor of the Class of 1972.

“It is dedicated not only to the memory, but to honor all of us as we celebrate our 70th year on earth,” said Julie Ammann Barton, who coordinated the tree planting for her classmates. “Hopefully, as people go by, they’re going to think about what we do to contribute to the community.”

Throughout the township this fall, the STC has plans to plant 71 new trees, to complete its objective of 103 new trees planted for 2024. In January, the township officially established this new Shade Tree Commission to ensure the appropriate management of the Cranford community forest. It has responsibility for the regulation, planting and care of shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery located in the township of Cranford on public property.

For more information about the STC, visit www.cranfordnj.org/shade-tree-commission.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz