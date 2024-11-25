Tree-mendous holiday fun awaits at Reeves–Reed Arboretum’s annual Festival Of Trees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves–Reed Arboretum has announced its fifth annual Festival of Trees, a fun, outdoor winter festival that celebrates community and culture. The festival will be Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and promises to delight visitors of all ages with uniquely themed and decorated trees, festive activities and seasonal cheer.

All festival trees are sponsored and decorated by local businesses, community groups and families, including Lois Schneider Realtor. The trees, spread throughout the arboretum’s scenic grounds, will showcase fun original designs making for a perfect outing for holiday enthusiasts and families alike.

Event Highlights

Tree Display: Explore a variety of one-of-a-kind, custom-themed holiday trees displayed throughout the arboretum and vote for your favorite one. Interested in sponsoring and decorating a tree for the festival? Visit reeves-reedarboretum.org for details or email [email protected].

Family-Friendly Activities: Crafts, games and stories will celebrate the season of light and feature Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas and the Winter Solstice. Enjoy photos and visits with Santa Claus, a winter-themed scavenger hunt and a woodland story trail.

Entertainment: Local choral groups, including the Summit High School Chorus and The Larks, as well as BOLD Arts dance students, will provide festive music and entertainment throughout the event.

Gifts and Treats: Shop for unique holiday gifts at the on-site holiday market, deck your halls with fresh wreaths, swags and more from the Aarboretum’s holiday garden shop and enjoy seasonal refreshments. 50/50 raffle tickets will also be for sale, as well as limited-edition 50th anniversary Reeves–Reed Arboretum merchandise.

“The Festival of Trees is one of our most anticipated events, bringing together the community and providing a magical holiday experience for all ages,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves–Reed Arboretum. “We’re excited to see how local organizations and families creatively decorate this year’s trees and we can’t wait to share this festive tradition with everyone.”

In addition to the merry tree displays and festive atmosphere, the Festival of Trees is also a key fundraising initiative for the Arboretum as it celebrates 50 years as a non-profit public arboretum. Proceeds from the event support Reeves–Reed Arboretum’s educational programs, conservation efforts and ongoing maintenance of its beautiful gardens, grounds and historic buildings, as well support the arboretum’s ability to be open 365 days a year, free of charge, for the public to enjoy.

Want a sneak peak at the lighted festival trees? Adults 21 and older can attend the arboretum’s Festival of Trees Preview Cocktail Party on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests will take a winter walk and get a “first look” at the lighted trees being featured at Sunday’s festival, as well as enjoy a “spirited” celebration in historic Wisner House with a sampling of festive holiday cocktails and desserts, music and merriment.

Tickets and Information: For full event details and ticket information for the festival and preview party, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org, email [email protected], or call 908- 273-8787, ext. 1010. Reeves–Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler