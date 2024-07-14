Transportation and Logistics Job Fair attracts a big crowd

RAHWAY — Ali Lee Sr. was looking for a job.

For the past two years, the Rahway resident has been doing odd jobs as he awaits his next break. He shares his story to encourage others.

Priscilla Reynolds, of Montclair, was also looking for work. She just started her search. “It is rough right now,” she said. “Even the most qualified are having a hard time.”

Lee and Reynolds were just two of the 434 people who registered to attend Union County’s Transportation and Logistics Job Fair that recently took place at the Rahway Recreation Center. The job fair was a collective effort between the Union Board of County Commissioners and the American Job Center.

In addition to those who were actively job seeking, there were attendees who were employed and were simply seeking out other options available.

Victoria Sostre, CEO of Logistics Lens, a world distribution service, said her company is primarily looking for freight agents.

James Bast, union representative for Seafarers International Union, said it will train people to work on ships.

Ray Henderson, a union representative, added that the apprenticeship is free. People will be considered who have a Transportation Worker Identification Credential card, a U.S. passport or a Permanent Resident card, also known as a Green Card.

Other companies in attendance included Council for Airport Opportunity, FedEx Corp, Port Liberty and the Seafarers International Union.

“Union County is truly unique, when it comes to transportation and logistics,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded in a recent press release. “Union County residents can find a wealth of opportunities at each and every one of our job fairs.”

Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Workforce Development Board, said in a recent press release, “As we continue to create partnerships and opportunities in Union County, this job fair stands as a testament to our dedication to supporting career growth and economic vitality. These events not only connect Union County residents with career opportunities, but also highlight our commitment to developing a skilled workforce.”

The Union County American Job Center is supported with funds from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, totaling $1,700,000. One hundred percent of these services are financed through federal funding services.

For more information or to learn how your business can participate in Union County job fairs, contact Carolina Marin at 908-527-4373.