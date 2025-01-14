Township wins Silver Award in AAA’s Community Traffic Safety Program

CRANFORD, NJ — AAA Northeast has awarded the township of Cranford Police Department with a Silver Award, recognizing traffic safety efforts during 2023.

AAA Northeast has long recognized communities that make outstanding efforts to improve the safety of local roads for all users. The Community Traffic Safety Awards focus on the national Safe System Approach, which takes into account five key areas: safer people, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and post-crash care. This approach makes roadway safety a shared responsibility, recognizing that all stakeholders are vital to preventing fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways.

The township of Cranford Police Department was recognized for its efforts to improve traffic safety for all who use Cranford’s roads, particularly pedestrian safety. Throughout the town, roadways, sidewalks and crosswalks have been replaced, repaired and installed with new handicap ramps, providing safe access for both wheelchair-bound and sight-limited residents. Heavily-used crosswalks have been upgraded with Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon signs to alert vehicular traffic to pedestrians nearby.

In addition to the department’s Silver Award, Detective Sgt. Russell Luedecker received the AAA Traffic Safety Hero award. Luedecker led the department’s Traffic Bureau in an ongoing project to alleviate traffic congestion at a main intersection in town, requiring not just collaboration within the department, but also with the county of Union and state of New Jersey.

AAA Northeast congratulates the township of Cranford and Luedecker on their recognition.

Photo Courtesy of Steven D’Ambola