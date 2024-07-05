Township Committee recognizes Arc of Union County

CRANFORD, NJ — Mayor Brian Andrews, pictured left, and the Township Committee, recognize and congratulate Arc of Union County as it celebrates 75 years of outstanding service and advocacy. Sam Abdulah, pictured right, associate executive director of operations for Arc, accepted the proclamation at the official meeting on Tuesday, June 11, of the Township Committee. Arc represents the people of all disabilities. ‘We take great pride in knowing it is not just individuals we serve but our family members. To be a part of this community is a big accomplishment for people with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities,’ Abdullah said.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz