Township Committee honors Eagle Scouts with proclamation

CRANFORD, NJ — During the Township Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 23, Cranford resident Aiden Nester received a proclamation honoring the eight members of Cranford Boy Scout Troop 80 who completed all requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Owen Cumiskey renovated the old concession stand at Memorial Field; Owen Giblin built a reflection garden at the Cranford Police Department; Jack Goodwin built an outdoor classroom at Livingston Avenue School; Daniel Kennedy led a Cranford Bike Path Safety Initiative; Miles Murphy renovated an area in the Cranford Community Center; Aiden Nester built a stone patio at the Cranford First Aid Squad; EJ Orr built an 8-foot by 8-foot chess board at Orange Avenue Pool; and Evan Surmay renovated a bird blind in Lenape Park.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest earned rank in Scouting and each of these individuals have performed valuable service to the community.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz