Town-Wide Block Party in Rabkin Park has it all

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — You can’t beat a big neighborhood party. And the Union Town-Wide Block Party in Rabkin Park had it all on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Hosted by the Union Township Education Association, there was a DJ, bouncy houses, games, face painting, balloon making and plenty of cuisine from local businesses. Residents aged 5 and older received $10 food vouchers. There was also a health fair, which featured the Optical Academy, Zumba, kickboxing and yoga. Food from community restaurants included Café Z, Cioffi’s Restaurant–Bar–Pizzeria, Cozy Corner Deli and Caterers, Johnny Napkins, Mama’s Southern Style BBQ 2 and Qsina 8.

“I’m loving everything!” said Muriel Demello, who was there with her 5-year-old son, Logan, who just won in a game race.

Olamma, 17, and Adaugo, 15, are cousins who were really enjoying themselves. “I like the bouncy house. It was fun,” said Olamma.

“I came for the face painting,” said Adaugo, who favored the food from Mama’s BBQ.

“It’s good!” added Olamma.

Gary Verdesoto, of Union, was there with his daughter, Kathryn, 11. “Everyone’s coming together,” he said. “It’s always a good time.”

Kathryn said she liked the games and that they were challenging.

Kim Halle, of Atlantic Health System, said she liked that the event was free for the community. “The organizers are wonderful people,” she said. “It’s nice to see something just for kids.”

Anamika Sandhu, of Union, was there with her 3-year-old, Sasha. “It’s a fun thing for kids,” she said. “The county does so much for children.”

Valencia Henry, of Union, said, “The weather is perfect.”

Christina Birstler, school counselor and UTEA head representative at Union High School, was leading a kickboxing class. She began with jumping jacks to the song “Eye of the Tiger,” as many women joined in. “I love the sense of community and everybody coming together,” said the Staten Island fitness trainer.

Officer Jessica Santiago, from Union Police Department, said, “It’s a great event. Kids come out and see everyone before going back to school. The weather is nice and cool.”

Joanne Carroll, of Union, said, “It’s a great back to school event, getting the community to come together.” Her 6-year-old daughter, Aris, loved the face painting and the bouncy house.

Taylor, 14, of Union, loved the games.

Austin, 13, of Union, was into the food options. “I want to try soul food,” he said.

Other participants from the community included the Union Fire Department, Union Public Library, Girl Scouts, SEPAC – Union, Union Recreation Department, Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Union Township County Schools Committee and Union Township Education Association.

UTEA hosted the Town-Wide Block Party in partnership with the township of Union, the Union Township Transportation Association, the Union Fire Department, the Union Police Department, the Union Recreation Department and Optical Academy.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta