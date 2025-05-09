Top seed Governor Livingston is the favorite to win UCT baseball

BERLELEY HEIGHTS, NJ — Governor Livingston High School baseball has accomplished much the last 30 years.

However, there is still one thing the Highlanders have not done yet: That’s repeat as Union County Tournament champions.

Governor Livingston broke through in 2016 on Mother’s Day and captured its first crown. The Highlanders then won again in 2018, after getting upset as the top seed by Arthur L. Johnson High School in the 2017 quarterfinals.

Governor Livingston captured its third crown in 2021 and then, last year, after falling in the final to Cranford High School in 2023, the second-seeded Highlanders produced county championship No. 4, holding on to beat top-seeded Westfield High School, 10-8, in the championship game played at Kean University.

This time, Governor Livingston is the top seed and Westfield the second seed. The seeding meeting took place Monday night, May 5.

Governor Livingston entered the rescheduled Union County Conference–Watchung Division home game on Tuesday, May 6, against New Providence High School with a 14-0 record and No. 2 state ranking, behind South Jersey parochial school power Gloucester Catholic High School.

The Highlanders also began the week leading the Watchung Division at 8-0. Governor Livingston finished second in the Watchung Division last year to Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School.

Governor Livingston was scheduled to play at division rival Cranford on Wednesday, May 7, and, on Thursday, May 8, is set to host Mountain Division foe Union High School. The Highlanders are then scheduled to play their first-round UCT game Saturday, May 10, at home against 16th-seeded Linden High School.

“You have to be good and lucky,” said Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof, as his Highlanders are the favorites to hoist the trophy yet again.

However, all it takes is one bad day and, despite how good you are, you can easily be eliminated. It happened to Governor Livingston in 2017.

“You have to have two solid starters,” Roof said.

Seniors Matty Diskin, the starter and winning pitcher in last year’s UCT final for Governor Livingston, Anthony DeNora and Vinny Graham are candidates to start on the mound for Governor Livingston, in addition to junior Keith Mann.

Sixteen teams were seeded, so there are no preliminary round games. We go straight to the first round, eight games scheduled to be played Saturday, May 10, at the higher seeds.

Those matchups include: 16-Linden at 1-Governor Livingston, 9-Arthur L. Johnson at 8-Summit, 13-Union at 4-Elizabeth, 12-New Providence at 5-Cranford, 15-Rahway at 2-Westfield, 10-David Brearley at 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 14-Plainfield at 3-Union Catholic and 11-Jonathan Dayton at 6-Oratory Prep.

The quarterfinals at the higher seeds are scheduled for Wednesday, May 14.

The semifinals, once again, are set to be played at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s field turf field in Clark on Saturday, May 17.

The final, also once again, will be played at Kean University’s field in Union, scheduled for Monday, May 19.

Last UCT titles won

Governor Livingston: 2024

Cranford: 2023

Scotch Plains–Fanwood: 2019

Westfield: 2017

Elizabeth: 2008

Roselle Catholic: 2005

Summit: 1998

Union: 1993

Rahway: 1990

David Brearley: 1988

Union Catholic: 1984

Linden: 1982

New Providence: 1981

Arthur L. Johnson: 1980

Jonathan Dayton: 1954

2025 UCT baseball

Seeds: 1-Governor Livingston. 2-Westfield. 3-Union Catholic. 4-Elizabeth. 5-Cranford. 6-Oratory Prep. 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood. 8-Summit. 9-Arthur L. Johnson. 10-David Brearley. 11-Jonathan Dayton. 12-New Providence. 13-Union. 14-Plainfield. 15-Rahway. 16-Linden.

First round

Saturday, May 10

8 games at higher seeds

Top side of bracket

16-Linden at 1-Governor Livingston

9-Arthur L. Johnson at 8-Summit

13-Union at 4-Elizabeth

12-New Providence at 5-Cranford

Bottom side of bracket

15-Rahway at 2-Westfield

10-David Brearley at 7-Scotch Plains–Fanwood

14-Plainfield at 3-Union Catholic

11-Jonathan Dayton at 6-Oratory Prep

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 14

Four games at higher seeds

Semifinals

Saturday, May 17

Two games at Arthur L. Johnson

Finals

Monday, May 19

Championship game at Kean University