Time to ‘cast off’ at Temple Sha’arey Shalom

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Members of Temple Sha’arey Shalom gather following Rosh Hashanah services to observe the custom of Tashlich, a ritual symbolic“casting off” of sins into a body of water. Led by Rabbi Uri Allen, the group sing songs and hea the sound of the shofar.

Temple Sha’arey Shalom in Springfield is a warm, inclusive Reform synagogue in Union County. Worship is dynamic and engaging, with a focus on social justice and community building.

Photos Courtesy of Jeanne Graulich