Three UCNJ students named as semifinalists for transfer scholarship

CRANFORD, NJ — Three UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ students majoring in computer programs have been selected as semifinalists for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. This highly competitive JKCF award provides up to $55,000 per year for two to three years to support recipients in completing their bachelor’s degree at any accredited four-year undergraduate institution in the United States.

The UCNJ semifinalists were selected from a pool of more than 1,600 applicants nationwide. To qualify, students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, demonstrate exceptional academic ability, leadership and demonstrate financial need. Finalists will receive not only a significant financial award, but also educational advising, access to internship opportunities, study abroad experiences, graduate school funding and connections to a network of more than 3,400 fellow Cooke scholars and alumni.

The UCNJ semifinalists are:

• Faris Areiqat, from Elizabeth, is majoring in computer science. A dedicated student leader, he is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the president of the Computer Science Club, a member of both the men’s volleyball team and the Esports team, and a tutor at the college’s Academic Learning Center. Areiqat plans to continue his education in computer science with a focus on programming at a four-year institution, with future plans to open his own business.

• Odudu Ekpenyong, from Springfield, is also pursuing a computer

science degree. He serves as Vice President of Public Relations for PTK, vice president of the Entrepreneurs Club, is a member of the Cybersecurity Club, an Union Honors scholar and works part-time at the college’s Student Service Center. After earning his associate’s degree, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aviation science with a concentration in professional piloting, aiming to become an airline captain and mentor underrepresented pilots. Notably, Ekpenyong was selected as a 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, an honor awarded to only 210 PTK scholars nationwide.

• Samir Perez, also from Elizabeth, is majoring in computer information systems technology. He is a PTK member, president of the Latin Legacy Club, an Educational Opportunity Fund student, an ALC tutor and was recently named a Kaplan Leadership Program scholar. After graduating from UCNJ, Perez will transfer and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, and pursue leadership roles in the field. His goal is to support small businesses through technology and innovation while proudly representing his heritage and culture.

UCNJ’s President Margaret M. McMenamin praised the students and said, “On behalf of the UCNJ community, I want to extend my congratulations to Faris, Odudu and Samir for being recognized as semifinalists for the distinguished Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship. We are proud of their achievements and excited to see how they advance in their academic and professional careers. We strive to provide our students with the support and opportunities they need to accomplish their dreams.”

Giuseppe “Seppy” Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, underscored the significance of this award when he said, “Our Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship represents a lifeline for exceptional community college students to actualize their academic dreams. This year’s semifinalists exemplify the extraordinary talent found within community colleges across America, and we’re excited to congratulate this group as we celebrate a quarter century of work as a foundation.”

The finalists for the JKCF Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship are expected to be announced in May.

