Third annual ArtsFest to be presented in Downtown Rahway on Sept. 21

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council have announced the highly anticipated third annual ArtsFest, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. This vibrant celebration of creativity and community will be in downtown Rahway, spanning Irving Street from Central Avenue to Elizabeth Avenue. In the event of rain, ArtsFest will be relocated to the Rahway Recreation Center.

“As we prepare for this year’s ArtsFest, I am thrilled to highlight the remarkable talent and creativity that defines Rahway’s arts community,” said Giacobbe. “I encourage everyone to join us in being entertained and inspired by some of the most amazing local creators and performers.”

ArtsFest is a free one-day festival that aims to bring the arts to life in downtown Rahway. It is an inclusive event that welcomes visitors of all ages to engage with the arts in a dynamic and immersive way. Visual artists, performers, musicians, craft artisans and local businesses come together to create an atmosphere that is sure to enliven the senses.

This year, ArtsFest promises to be an unforgettable experience with more than 60 artists, two live performance areas and a wide range of engaging activities. Visitors can explore the Artist Marketplace, browse and purchase handcrafted creations from local artisans, discover new emerging artists and enjoy a variety of performances by musicians, dancers, aerialists and contortionists.

ArtsFest also offers a variety of interactive experiences for all ages. Participants can take part in free art classes, enjoy face painting and engage in interactive art activities. One of the highlights of the event is the Community Mural, where neighbors and friends can come together to create a one-of-a-kind art piece. All materials will be provided.

As always, this event is free to the public. Parking is available at Hamilton Stage, The Gallery Space and municipal lots. Standard rates apply at the Rahway Parking Garage. For more information about ArtsFest, a full list of artists and vendors, and to stay updated on the latest news, visit https://rahwayishappening.com/arts-fest and follow @Rahwayishappening on Instagram and Facebook.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Smith