Things are happening at Downtown Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — Storytime with Elmo: Storytime at Max & Luna was a delight, thanks to a special visit from everyone’s favorite red furry monster, Elmo. Not only were children treated to hugs and high-fives from Elmo, but Cranford Police Department Detective Lynne Galvez also read books about police officers and how they help members of the community. Thank you to Max & Luna for offering up their space to host storytime. Make sure you stop in and take a look at Max & Luna’s clothes, gifts and toys, including adorable outfits for the Fourth of July.

Kids Day Out: There was an incredible turnout for Kids Day Out. All of the families who joined for a performance from Miss Jolie Music, as well as activities and special promotions from participating businesses, were thanked. From unicorn pancakes to cupcake and cookie decorating to face painting and temporary tattoos, there was so much for kids to do and enjoy from our Downtown businesses. Event sponsor Small Town Play Café was also thanked.

These Boots Were Made For Walkin’ Downtown: A brand new Downtown Cranford event will be stepping out on July 24 – These Boots Were Made for Walkin’ Downtown. From 4 to 8 p.m., there will be live music with Nikki Briar & the Sweetbriar Country Band, line dancing, a food tour, a mechanical bull and more. Kick up your heels and come downtown for this fun and family friendly event, thanks to event sponsor Garlic Rose Bistro.

Photos Courtesy of Downtown Cranford