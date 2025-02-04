Theme for 2025 announced at 168th annual county reorganization meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Monday, Jan. 6, at the 168th reorganization meeting of the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Lourdes M. Leon was sworn in as chairperson of the commissioner board, making history as the first Hispanic woman to lead the board. Leon announced her initiatives for 2025 under the theme, “Union County 2025: Connecting Communities, Committed to Progress,” emphasizing grassroots engagement, access to resources, and developing opportunities for all residents.

“Union County is a vibrant and diverse community, and our strength lies in the connections between its people and the resources we provide,” said Leon. “As chairwoman, my focus is on ensuring that every resident feels supported and empowered. Together, we will continue to build bridges, create opportunities, and create a community where everyone has the tools to succeed. I look forward to a year of connection, innovation and growth.”

A lifelong resident of Elizabeth, Leon emigrated from Cuba with her family in 1971. She is a dedicated community activist and award-winning educator, serving more than 27 years in the Elizabeth School District, where she rose from a teacher’s aide to vice principal and principal of the Donald Stewart Center for Early Childhood Education. Her achievements include receiving the Donald Stewart “Strive for Excellence” Educator’s Award in 2004-2005.

After retiring in 2013, Leon continued her public service as president of the city of Elizabeth Mayor’s Community Development Advisory Committee and joined the commissioner board in 2020. She has played a critical role in initiatives like Union County’s COVID-19 response, which included administering hundreds of thousands of tests and vaccines, and distributing more than 10 million meals to residents in need.

Leon’s 2025 initiatives include:

• ACCESS Union County: A centralized initiative unifying critical programs such as the Sheriff’s Lifesaver Program, Blue Envelope Program and the Special Needs Registry to ensure accessibility and emergency support for residents.

• Youth in Government Day: A new program allowing students to shadow county officials, inspiring civic engagement and future leaders.

• Community Resource Access Initiative: Bringing county resources directly to residents through programs like Coffee with a Commissioner and multilingual digital tools.

• Environmental Stewardship: Expanding tree planting programs, recycling initiatives, and community education for a cleaner, greener Union County.

• Expanded Services for Families: Increased physical health services at county clinics, free swim lessons for seniors and children, and enhanced social services resource hubs.

Leon has a master’s degree in educational administration from Kean University, where she graduated summa cum laude. Her commitment to public service and dedication to Union County’s residents reflect her passion for creating meaningful connections and driving progress.

At the reorganization meeting, commissioners Alexander Mirabella and Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded were also sworn into their new terms; James E. Baker Jr. was sworn into his new term prior to the meeting. Commissioner Joseph C. Bodek assumed the role of vice chairperson. During the meeting, the commissioners also voted on appointments to various county advisory boards and approved the board’s 2025 schedule and procedural rules.

Residents can find the full transcript of Leon’s remarks and learn more about the 2025 initiatives at www.ucnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins