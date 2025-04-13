‘The Wedding Singer’ wows audiences at Arthur L. Johnson High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Capturing 1980s nostalgia is no easy task, especially when it’s 2025.

However, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Theatre Project nails it with an authentic retro vibe, a revolving stage, spectacular choreography and a perfect cast. Voluminous curls were donned by ladies who had vibrant neon eye shadow done in hot pink and electric blue. The performance of “The Wedding Singer” is nearly flawless and has the audience laughing and singing along – a smooth run from start to finish. And never a dull moment.

Prior to the performance and during intermission, 1980s classic tunes were played, such as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” by Tears for Fears; “The Look of Love,” by ABC; and “Space Age Love Song,” by A Flock of Seagulls.

The musical version of “The Wedding Singer” is similar to the 1998 movie. It’s about Robbie Hart, portrayed brilliantly by high school senior Chris Bacek, who is a wedding singer seeking true love. He thinks Linda, played by Fiona Patterson, is “the one.” But Linda doesn’t want Robbie Hart – the wedding singer. She longs for the days when Robbie Hart had higher aspirations as a rock star.

Hearing Linda’s point of view, Patterson’s portrayal of her is pure genius. Her vocals are powerful and her deliverance, strong – a true stand-out in the show. Her visual style is a genuine replica of Angela Featherstone, who portrayed Linda in the movie version of “The Wedding Singer.”

Meanwhile waitress Julia Sullivan, played by the adorable Gabriella Romano – who has the voice of an angel – wonders if Glen, played by the dapper Bryan Ruban, is ever going to propose to her.

Julia and Robbie end up becoming friends, and eventually realize they have feelings for each other.

“Casualty of Love” performed by Bacek as Robbie Hart and the ensemble, is dynamic. True MTV fans from back in the day may have recognized legendary dance moves from famous videos such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” David Bowie’s “Fashion” and Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield.”

Other lead characters adding to the top-notch performances included Ava Anastasatos as Holly, Brendan Ryan as Sammy, Luke Ashley as George, Isabella Hernandez as Rosie and Summer Ho as Angie. Members of the ensemble were Jack Gossett, Bryan Horling, Angelica Milara, Stephanie Milara, Mealnie Sutherland and Jade Vo.

Audience member Stefania Luogo came from Brooklyn to see the show. She said, “I love to see the kids involved and their talent.”

Jennifer Ryan, of Garwood, is the mom of Brendan Ryan, who played Sammy. She said, “The director (Peter P. Nevargic Jr.) casts students in a perfect role for them. The rotating set brings a lot to the show.”

Her husband, Tim, said, “The director put them in roles they can succeed.”

Debbie Glorisi, of East Brunswick, said, “I absolutely adore the show. It’s so professional.”

After the final night of the show, Bacek said he felt wonderful. “I’ve been doing this for two years and there’s no better feeling,” he said.

Bacek plans to continue performing recreationally and encourages young people to also perform. He said, “Do try this. It feels like nothing else.”

Ruban agreed that this was a very good experience. He said, “There’s a lot of great people in theater.”

Romano said, “It’s amazing. I don’t get any other better feeling.”

Patterson agreed that the experience was amazing. She said she hopes to get into screenwriting.

Vocal music direction was by Rebecca Pacella, choreography by Lauren Newby, technical direction by Ryan Kowalenko and set design by Ty Dobbins. Ainsley Barr and Xeyla Figeuroa were the stage managers.

To learn more about Arthur L. Johnson High School, visit: https://alj.clarkschools.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Peter Nevargic