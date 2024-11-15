The Ultimate Elvis Concert comes to UCPAC

RAHAY, NJ — Cote Deonath is a world-renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist. Backed by The Infinit-E Tribute Band, he’ll be performing at Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

Currently living in Dunellen, Florida, Deonath is coming to New Jersey for the first time ever. “It’s an amazing thing,” he said. “I’m very excited. I cannot wait.”

The 26-year-old tribute artist has been listening to Elvis since he was 2 years old. “My grandmother got me started. ‘Follow that Dream’ was the movie I originally saw, filmed 30 minutes from where I lived. I really started singing – or screaming – around that time. I was memorized by him.”

Deonath began training to sing professionally when he was 4. He said his parents were supportive to make it happen. “Everything I do is geared towards my family, my people, my grandparents,” he said.

He was only in college for six months when he sat down with his family and said, “I want to try this entertainer thing.” They told him he had two years to make it work.

Through the years, Deonath traveled the world to compete in Elvis tribute contests. He won multiple competitions and earned more than 35 fan-favorite titles. In 2023, he won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at the annual competition at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to his performing career, Deonath is also a successful entrepreneur. He founded his own production company, 49th Place Productions. He also established a brand called ETA Festivals. It’s through these ventures that Deonath works with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland as the largest festival producer in the world to produce 10 festivals a year and more than 35 tribute concerts.

“I can’t tell you how crazy it is,” he said. “I’m living it. I wished upon stars to be where I’m at today.”

But one of the challenges of being an Elvis Tribute Artist is being on the road constantly. Deonath’s grandmother, who first got him into Elvis, has since died. And his grandfather died in December of last year. “Both of them are in the best seats in the house,” he said. “Losing my grandfather put it in perspective. I have to put family and friends first. I’m a homebody, through and through. Traveling the world, it’s tough when you’re someone who loves his home and family. The biggest challenge for me is the balancing act. My career as entertainer, my career as producer and the life of being accessible to people I love – it’s a fine line you walk on. It’s the most challenging thing for me.”

Another challenge for Deonath is eating right on the road. “Above all is keeping in shape, making sure I can still fit in the jumpsuit,” he said. “I’m not one of the parodies of Elvis.”

Deonath went on to explain the difference between an Elvis tribute artist and an Elvis impersonator. He said, “The impersonators are campy and cheesy. The man (Elvis Presley) was perfect. He looked like something from another planet. I don’t think anyone in the music industry will ever have that charisma. I think everybody operating at the ‘ultimate’ level has their own strengths. I truly think that.”

Other Elvis tribute artists Deonath favors are Dean Z., who he said is one of his mentors; Bill Cherry; and Shawn Klush. “It’s all for interpretation, what these guys bring to the table,” he said.

To get tickets to The Ultimate Elvis Concert, visit: https://ucpac.org/event/the-ultimate-elvis-concert/.

Photo Courtesy of Moody Blue Photography