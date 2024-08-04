The Sounds of Summer Concert captivates at Cranford Community Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Throughout the years, most everyone has their favorite summer songs they hold dear to them. It’s just not summer until they’ve heard those songs on the radio or via other music mediums. Rhonda Denet and the Silver Fox Trio recently covered the scope of summer songs at Cranford Community Center.

They entertained a full house with music that’s been evoking those summer feelings throughout the decades. Denet delivered the best, from the 1930s through the 1970s. She and the Silver Fox Trio flawlessly performed those songs music fans love – and had them tapping their feet and singing along.

Denet got the beach ball rolling, opening with Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

“One of the most recorded songs in history,” Denet said. “It’s a keeper.”

Other songs in the performance included “O-o-h Child,” by The Five Stairsteps; “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” by Sly and the Family Stone; “Summer Breeze,” by Seals & Crofts; and “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” by Otis Redding.

“We’re so excited to have them back,” said Marissa Lieberman, head of Reference Services at Cranford Public Library. “It’s always a fantastic show. I’m grateful for the Friends of the Cranford Library for supporting these events.”

Renee Herz said, “She’s terrific! A great entertainer. We keep coming back.”

Harriet Mazur added, “She’s wonderful. I saw her four or five times.”

Mary Egenton said, “She gives so much info, history behind the songs. The camaraderie, so much fun. It’s a great time.”

Denet, who lives in East Orange, said she was inspired by Minnie Riperton, then Natalie Cole – as well as a lot of men too, such as Al Jarreau. “As I got older, Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin,” she said.

She realized she could sing at age 9. When she performed at a midnight Mass at age 11, that’s when she saw how her voice affected people. By 14, she knew she wanted to sing professionally.

Rhonda Denet and the Silver Fox Trio perform both covers and originals. She says love and relationships influence her. Thirty percent of her original songs are about love and the rest are about spirituality. “I’ll be walking down the street, and a bass line will pop in my head,” she said. “I love bringing bliss. I walk into the room with it.”

Denet and drummer Charles Batton have been married for 17 years. He’s inspired by Motown and says his mom had 45-records – all Motown. “That’s how I learn to play,” he said. “I tried to emulate their drummers.”

Gene Torres, who plays electric bass, is also inspired by Motown, but he likes rock, too – Led Zeppelin, Cream.

Keyboardist Mike Bardash said he played classical music when he was 5 years old. “I was holding my own,” he said. Then, at age 12, he discovered the music of Oscar Peterson. “He’s not my influence, but that’s how I caught the bug.”

Currently, Denet is working on an online place to celebrate 20th century jazz and soul. “Each song has a fantastic story behind it,” she said.

To learn more about Rhonda Denet, visit: https://rhondadenetmusic.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta