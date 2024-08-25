The Seeing Eye puppies visit Kenilworth Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Seeing Eye Inc. is a registered United States nonprofit located in Morristown. Its mission is to enhance the independence, dignity and self-confidence of blind and legally blind people through the use of Seeing Eye dogs. The Seeing Eye breeds its own German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and Labrador golden crosses. When the puppies are about 8 weeks old, they are placed in the home of a volunteer puppy raiser, where each is taught basic obedience and socialization – and lots of love. When the dog is about a year old, it is returned to The Seeing Eye and begins a four-month course of training with a sighted instructor. When the dog passes this phase, it’s matched with a blind or legally blind person and they train together, with the supervision of a sighted instructor. The dog also gets its vest.

These puppies and their volunteer raisers recently visited the Kenilworth Public Library. Some of the volunteers included Michele Loihle and Alfred, a one-year-old male golden retriever; Judy Sandman and Julianna, an 11-month-old Labrador retriever; Karen Yost and Brooke Byerly and Windy, a 6-month-old Labrador retriever; Bill Fitts and Blake Cook and Ken, an 8-month-old black Labrador golden cross; Beth Passamano and Alia, a 4-month-old yellow Labrador retriever; and Rita Labrutto and Rex, a 7-month-old German shepherd.

Loihle told the audience of nearly 40, “They have to know basic commands before being a Seeing Eye dog. They have to be physically perfect to be a guide dog.” Alfred is the 16th Seeing Eye puppy she’s raised.

Judy, who is raising Julianna. said she also raised Julianna’s mother.

For Yost and Byerly, it’s their first time raising a puppy. Their Windy just got a Seeing Eye vest two weeks ago.

Ken, the black Labrador retriever golden cross being raised by Fitts and Cook, is very energetic. In fact, they all are, especially Alia, who still has her baby sharp teeth.

Rex is Labrutto’s 12th dog. She said, “He’s high energy, a work in progress. He’s a good boy.” Rex perfectly obeyed the rest, sit and down commands.

Jonathan Zobek often comes to the Kenilworth Public Library with his dog, Edison, who he calls “the best friend ever.”

This was the second time The Seeing Eye Inc. puppies visited the Kenilworth Public Library.

The Seeing Eye Inc. is currently looking for puppy raisers. To learn more information, visit www.seeingeye.org.

To learn more about the Kenilworth Public Library, visit https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta