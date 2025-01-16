‘The Real Watchlist+’ presents classic cinema for film lovers

CRANFORD, NJ — Buckle up, classic movie fans! “The Reel Watchlist+ Movie Review Show” is Coming Your Way.

“The Reel Watchlist+” is a fresh, dynamic take on classic cinema. Hosted by veteran film critic Debbie Higgins and award-winning filmmaker Joe DeIorio, the show blends nostalgic charm, retro flair and in-depth analysis with humor that speaks to both young and old film lovers.

Available exclusively on Bold Media Films YouTube channel, “The Reel Watchlist+” is where timeless movies meet a modern twist, offering something for everyone—especially those who live and breathe film.

Higgins is a 40-year film critic reviewer, festival moderator and educator. Her insightful reviews and deep understanding of cinema have made her a trusted voice in the world of film. DeIorio is an award-winning filmmaker and the creator and producer of the Roselle Park International Short Film Festival.

After coming off a super successful first season, they have quickly become the voices of classic cinema. Their “Nosferatu” (1922) movie review episode skyrocketed to 24,000 views, marking their highest-rated episode to date and showcasing their growing influence in the world of classic film reviews.

Innovative format

In a similar manner to a YouTube edition of Robert Osborne and Ben Mankiewicz on Turner Classic Movies, Higgins and DeIorio bring their intellect, great chemistry and humor to the classic review show. The hosts wear costumes that fit the theme of the movie they are reviewing, adding a unique and entertaining visual element. This original concept ensures that each episode is both informative and fun, creating a delightful viewing experience for all.

A show like no other

DeIorio pairs every film episode with a “Cinema Sips” custom cocktail pairing, offering fans the ultimate cinema experience. Meanwhile, “Debbie’s Watchlist” gives viewers a deeper dive into the genre, with recommendations that are sure to please every classic movie lover.

“At the end of each episode, Joe asks, ‘Where are we going next?’ and I always say, ‘We don’t know until we go there,’” said Higgins. “And, we want fans to join us for the ride.”

“I describe our style as Siskel and Ebert meet Bud Abbott and Lou Costello,” said DeIorio, “where films, from retro screwball comedies to classic drama and everything in between, are reviewed in a way that’s never been done before.”

Besides the show, the team moderates classic films in theaters and public events, appears at film festivals and offers insightful reviews. This year kicks off with a stop on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the vintage Cranford Theater, where Higgins and DeIorio will introduce the 1988 classic “Cinema Paradiso” with a live question-and-answer and trivia session. Complimentary tickets are available at www.cranfordtheater.com.

The dynamic duo reminds viewers to “Please subscribe to the YouTube Channel and help our channel grow. For updates on episodes and public appearances, email Higgins and DeIorio at [email protected].

To view “The Reel Watchlist+,” visit Bold Media Films YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/BoldMediaFilms.

Photo Courtesy of Joe DeIorio