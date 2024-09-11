The Mercy House gives away more than 500 backpacks, school supplies to children in need

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Ahead of the rapidly approaching school year, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House distributed more than 500 new backpacks filled with school supplies during its annual Back-to-School Giveaway at locations in Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth in August.

More than 300 backpacks were handed out in Newark on Tuesday, Aug. 13, while approximately 100 were given away in both Jersey City on Thursday, Aug. 15, and Elizabeth on Friday, Aug. 16. The backpacks came in a variety of colors, so each child went home with a design they liked. They were also stuffed with classroom essentials, from pencils to crayons to glue sticks.

“The Mercy House lives out the Catholic Church’s mission to help everyone in need. In this case, we knew families desperately needed items they couldn’t afford for the new school year, so we made sure they got everything and then some,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House, who credited archdiocese parishes and a few outside organizations with donating the school supplies. “Nothing beats putting smiles on children’s faces, and that’s what we did at this giveaway.”

While picking up classroom essentials, families at the giveaway also received free cups of Italian ice, and several families won prizes raffled at each site. The donated prizes and gifts included dolls, trucks, and water toys.

Photos Courtesy of Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn