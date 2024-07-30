The Leslie Bartell Foundation is honored at awards ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — At the Arthur L. Johnson High School Senior Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 6, Richard Bartell, of the family of Bartell Farm and Garden Supplies in Clark, was presented with a plaque thanking him and his family for supporting ALJ students for the past 26 years. The Leslie Bartell Memorial Scholarship fund has provided more than $1 million in scholarships to ALJ seniors to advance their education.

Also in attendance was former ALJ teacher Jack Ford. One of the Leslie Bartell Memorial Scholarships is offered in his name.

Additionally, two former recipients were in attendance: ALJ Principal Tara Oliviera, who received the award in 2000, and Victoria Venezio, an ALJ alumni who received the award in 2021.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski