The Junior League of Elizabeth announces four scholarship winners for 2024

CRANFORD, NJ — The Junior League of Elizabeth Plainfield awarded four $4,000 scholarships at its annual dinner on Wednesday, May 22, to college bound women who demonstrated a passion for volunteerism. The scholarship recipients are: Sienna Colon ,of Elizabeth, who will be attending Pennsylvania State University; Natalie Fitzgerald, of Westfield, who will be attending University of Florida; Bushra Imran, of Linden, who will be attending Villanova University; and Katelyn Lester, of Fanwood, who will be attending the University of Texas, Austin.

Bernadette Houston, chairperson of the JLEP Scholarship Committee, said, “We were amazed and impressed by the many scholarship applications for this year’s program. It was no easy task to select the top four candidates. The level of volunteerism, while maintaining high grades and sports involvement, shows dedication and enthusiasm, as well as good time management. Hard work and a focus on our communities all bode well for the future success of these young women, and hopefully these are future volunteers with the Junior League of Elizabeth Plainfield.”

The Junior League of Elizabeth Plainfield awards scholarships each spring. To find out more about the league’s scholarship program or about how to join as a member, contact the league at 908-709-117 or via email at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Junior league of Elizabeth Plainfield