The Jazz Ambassadors will perform at UCPAC

RAHWAY, NJ — The Jazz Ambassadors of The US Army Field Band will perform on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St., Rahway.

The Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band is the official touring big band of the U.S. Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, jazz.

The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors have appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference and an appearance on the Colbert Report.

Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Shew, Ernie Watts and the Dave Brubeck All-Star Quintet are just a few of the outstanding jazz artists who have shared the stage with the Jazz Ambassadors.

The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Pops, the Colorado Pops Orchestra and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

The Jazz Ambassadors’ rigorous touring schedule and reputation for excellence has earned it the title “America’s Big Band.”

This is a free concert but tickets are required for entry.

This event is general admission but for questions related to accessible seating, call UCPAC’s Box Office at 732-499-8226.

Photo Courtesy of UCPAC