The Grinch visits Valley Road School’s third-graders

CLARK, NJ — Valley Road Elementary School’s third-graders received a surprising visitor on Friday, Dec. 13, as they celebrated “Grinch Day” – none other than the Grinch himself! Dressed in his signature green fur and red Santa coat, the holiday icon brought mischief and also a lesson in kindness to the classrooms.

The visit, organized by the teachers and some volunteers as part of fun December festivities, was aimed to engage students with the classic Dr. Seuss tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch greeted the students with his usual grumpy attitude, but soon warmed up!

The Grinch’s visit helped remind students about the importance of community, generosity and love during the holiday season.

The fun visit concluded with some group photos and the Grinch also had endless high fives to give out. As Valley Road Elementary School continues its holiday celebrations, it’s clear that the spirit of the season is alive and well – even in the Grinch.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski