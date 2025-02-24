The Gateway Family YMCA launches Veterans Wellness Initiative

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, MIDDLESEX COUNTIES, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA is launching a Veterans Wellness Initiative, offered for the first time at the Wellness Center Branch in Union. Beginning this spring, the free Veterans Wellness Initiative program will meet weekly for in-person exercise and wellness, led by a wellness coach, as well as virtually, online to discuss their health in mind, body and spirit.

Open to active military, military veterans and their spouse or partner, the free 12-week Veterans Wellness Initiative program provides participants access to health and wellness opportunities, as well as meaningful social connection with those who share the bond of military service. Participants benefit from 24-hour access to the YMCA360 virtual platform, an adult couple membership to the Y during the 12-week session, and an additional six-month individual adult membership following successful completion of the program.

“I have seen first-hand the impact our Y programs have had on so many individuals and families,” said Susan Butler, Director of Community Wellness. “I have worked with veterans throughout our programs and am excited to begin the Veterans Wellness Initiative this spring.”

The Gateway Family YMCA is joining other Y’s in our region in launching the Veterans Wellness Initiative. The Veterans Wellness Initiative began in 2015 at the Doylestown branch of the River Crossing YMCA as a way to create community and wellness opportunities for veterans. The Gateway Family YMCA is collecting an interest list of veterans to participate in the program launch at www.tgfymca.org/contact-us. For additional information or questions, contact [email protected] or 908-349-9622.

During the 12 week course, classes will focus on balance, nutrition, tai-chi, mental health, working out with tension bands, stretching and the circuit course, as well as other weight machines. Small group discussions will build bonds and provide support.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton