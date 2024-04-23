The Gateway Family YMCA hosts Cancer Survivor Retreat

UNION, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting a Cancer Survivor Retreat on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Gateway Family YMCA – Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union. More information and registration for this free community event is available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

The YMCA Cancer Survivor Retreat incorporates in-person community building, YMCA staff support and YMCA360 Livestream participation to connect with other YMCAs across the country. Featuring guest speakers, inspiring stories, connection and more, the retreat is being hosted as a collaborative effort through a hybrid format. Registration is required and lunch will be provided to all participants at The Gateway Family YMCA.

The Cancer Survivor Retreat on YMCA360 is scheduled to include the following sessions:

• 11 a.m. to noon – Another support in the cancer journey: palliative care;

• 12:30 to 1 p.m. – Empowering cancer survivors through knowledge: clinical trials; and

• 2 to 3 p.m. – Taking care of yourself while you are living with cancer.

For individuals who cannot attend the event at The Gateway Family YMCA in person, a virtual option is available through the digital platform YMCA360, which is included free in all Full Privilege Memberships at The Gateway Family YMCA. For individuals in the community who would like to attend the Cancer Survivor Retreat from home, information is available at www.tgfymca.org/events on requesting access for this one-day event.

“Our commitment to digital innovation and community health equity and support have combined into this Cancer Survivor Retreat,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “With our mission centered on equity for all, we strive to be a leading voice in the community for health and well-being, providing resources and guidance so that everyone can achieve their goals and feel supported in spirit, mind and body.”

The Gateway Family YMCA is also hosting a new session of Livestrong at the YMCA program, a community program for cancer survivors, providing support and assistance in a small community format. The current program session is through May, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. Livestrong at the YMCA is provided free for cancer survivors through financial assistance supported by YMCA’s annual Support Campaign fundraising efforts.

As part of Livestrong at the YMCA, the Y engages cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on the whole person. Participants work with specially trained staff to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community environment where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Clayton