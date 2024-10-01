The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates Senior Health and Fitness Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA will host Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Y is providing a Community Open House with activities such as swimming, group exercise, water exercise, blood pressure self-monitoring, a community health fair, health screenings and information at Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union. For details on individual Y branch events, classes and times, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.

According to Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “We are committed to ensuring that everyone in our community is supported, promoting health equity and providing access to chronic disease prevention and management programs. Our commitment reaches beyond the walls of our branches, throughout the community and, virtually, from home.”

During Senior Health and Fitness Day, community members will join the YMCA and community partners for a Community Health Fair with vaccination information. The Gateway Family YMCA, Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Union County will be hosting this event, along with the YMCA Open House, with access and activities provided free of charge for all.

In addition, throughout the day on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and updates and discussions at https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyYMCA.

The Gateway Family YMCA provides chronic disease self-management programs free to the local community in English and Spanish. Interested participants can register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, Group Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Program, Diabetes Management Program or LiveSTRONG at the YMCA for cancer survivors at www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622 or [email protected] for additional information.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Y at 908-349-9622.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton