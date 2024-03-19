The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates Membership Madness with Open House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating Membership Madness on March 28-30 with a YMCA Open House and Membership Special open to everyone in the community. Individuals and families are invited to the Y to Find Your Passion, Find Your Purpose, Find Your Y. Swimming, basketball, pickleball, soccer, group exercise and water exercise programs are available, as well as chronic disease management programs such as blood pressure self-monitoring. Located in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, individual YMCA Branch event schedules and details are available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

The YMCA provides programs and services with the goal of building community, developing youth and creating a safe experience for all. New members who join The Gateway Family YMCA online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y or in person at the Y will pay $0 Joiner Fee with the code SP24 March 28-30.

“Family and social activities are important for your well-being. As a nonprofit community organization dedicated to strengthening community, the Y is the perfect conduit to share healthy activities with loved ones, create lasting memories and share lifestyle changes to increase health,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO of The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are here to meet the unique needs of our community, every day.”

The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community since 1900 and provides traditional programs like swimming lessons, summer camp and child care, as well as WISE community services, housing and social services, drowning prevention, mentorship and STEAM initiatives. The Y provides a safe and supportive community to inspire everyone to find balance in spirit, mind and body, both in person and virtually.

“At the Y, we are here for all, and making wellness, nutrition, mental health and enrichment programs easy, no matter where you are, is a priority. Through our digital innovation efforts and community outreach, we work tirelessly to provide equitable access for all,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer.

As an alternative option for individuals who wish to participate from home, the YMCA is offering a Virtual Group Exercise Open House with registration available online at www.tgfymca.org. Throughout the week, the Y will also share community health and safety information on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyYMCA highlighting healthy family tips, nutritious recipes and exercise recommendations.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton