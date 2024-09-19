The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates belonging during Welcoming Week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION/MIDDLESEX COUNTIES, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA will join Welcoming America, other organizations and YMCAs across the country to celebrate Welcoming Week, Sept. 13-22. Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of our country.

This week-long celebration is an opportunity for neighbors – both immigrants and US-born residents – to get to know one another and celebrate what unites us as a community. At The Gateway Family YMCA, the community is invited to visit the YMCA Open House with details and schedules available at www.tgfymca.org/events, including fun family programs, social events for all ages, a community health fair with vaccination information, blood pressure self-monitoring and programs open to the community. In addition, the Y will be celebrating with themed events for program participants in child care, YMCA residential housing, aquatics, group exercise and WISE Community Services programs.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we truly believe that belonging begins with us and that our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and collaborates for the common good,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud to participate in Welcoming Week, showcasing how people from all backgrounds come together in communities both large and small to build stronger connections. This is a time to celebrate the shared values that unite us as neighbors, parents, and colleagues, making our community more welcoming to all.”

In addition to a YMCA Open House for all Sept. 13-22, The Gateway Family YMCA is offering a membership special with $0 joiner fee. Individuals and families are invited to tour and join at any YMCA branch in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, and can join online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y, with code WEL4 during Welcoming Week.

The Gateway Family YMCA, along with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union, celebrate Welcoming Week with the local communities each year, as part of a commitment to the mission of serving all. Every day, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a complimentary community membership for access to select programs and events for every member of the community focused on chronic disease prevention and social opportunities for seniors and families.

Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or Welcoming Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton