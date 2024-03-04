The Cranford Woman’s Club presents first Leprechaun Lunch

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Green popcorn, props for selfies and an actual leprechaun will highlight the first Leprechaun Lunch. It’s presented by The Cranford Woman’s Club and will be at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Ave., on Saturday, March 9, from 11 to noon.

Julia Davis, marketing coordinator for the Cranford Woman’s Club, and a member, said the event will benefit Cranford charities, including Project Home of Cranford, Cranford Family Care, the Cranford Volunteer First Aid Squad, FLAG, the Cranford Historical Society, the Cranford Dramatic Club, TV35, Diva for a Day, Girl Scouts Heart of NJ and two scholarships for Cranford High School students.

Money is raised throughout the year via their various events including the Home for the Holidays House Tour and Witches Night Out. Last year, between $25,000 and $30,000 was made, which was donated to Cranford charities.

Usually during this time of year, the Cranford Woman’s Club has Breakfast with the Bunny. But, with Easter being so early this year, Davis said, “We thought we’d do something for St. Patrick’s Day instead. Why not just switch it up? Kids all love St. Patrick’s Day. They can come, make a craft, meet a leprechaun. Something novel and new, in addition to all the other stuff we do in town. For people with kids who want to have an activity, they want to do something festive around St. Patrick’s Day. It will be easy and kid-friendly; aimed toward giving kids a way to celebrate. We hope this takes off.”

In addition to meeting a leprechaun, all children will go home with a “leprechaun trap kit” that they could put in their backyard. There will also be a St. Patrick-themed back-drop for selfies. Props will be available, such as St. Patrick’s Day clovers and funny green glasses.

Next year, the Cranford Woman’s Club plans to have the event with two different seatings, selling 200 tickets.

Davis has been affiliated with the Cranford Woman’s Club for eight years. “Many of our members have been in it for many years,” she said. “You make friends and you make a community. We love it.”

The Cranford Woman’s Club was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer organization richly rooted in the tradition of giving back to the community and its residents.

Membership is open to all women older than 18 living in the Cranford area.

For more information, visit: https://cranfordwc.com/.

For tickets to the first Leprechaun Luncheon, visit: https://cranfordwc.com/leprechaun-lunch-2.

Photos Courtesy of Cranford Woman’s Club