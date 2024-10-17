The city of Rahway announces exciting Halloween festivities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway has announced a lineup of thrilling and family-friendly Halloween events for residents of all ages. From Halloween parties to pumpkin painting to the highly anticipated Halloween Parade and Spooktacular, there is something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season.

Kicking off the festivities on Thursday, Oct. 17, Rahway seniors are invited to attend the annual Senior Halloween Party at the Rahway Recreation Center. Starting at noon, this event promises an afternoon of music, lunch and exciting door prizes. While costumes are optional, participants are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit. For more information on ticket sales, contact the Rahway Senior Center at 732-827-2016.

Continuing the Halloween excitement, the city of Rahway, in collaboration with the Union County Board of County Commissioners, invites Union County residents with disabilities and special needs aged 13 and older to the 2024 Halloween Bash. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., this inclusive event promises a night of fun-filled activities. Attendees can look forward to a dance party, games, haunted rooms, costume contests, and arts and crafts projects. To register for the Halloween Bash, interested individuals can visit cityofrahway.com/Halloween or call 908-527-4781.

On Monday, Oct. 21, the city will host a Pumpkin Patch Pick and Paint for children with disabilities and special needs. Children ages 3-18, accompanied by a parent, will pick a pumpkin from the “patch” at the Rahway Recreation Center and bring it inside to paint. This event is free, but registration is required at cityofrahway.com/recreation.

The highlight of the Halloween season in Rahway is undoubtedly the Halloween Parade and Spooktacular, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. Residents are encouraged to wear their most creative costumes and gather at the Hamilton Stage parking lot at 360 Hamilton St. for the parade departure at 1 p.m. Led by a lively procession down Irving Street, the parade will stop at the Train Station Plaza, where the Spooktacular festivities will continue until 4 p.m. The Spooktacular promises a variety of carnival-style games, stilt walkers, face painters, Halloween-themed music, goody bags, strolling characters and exciting prizes for the best costumes.

Registration for the Halloween Parade and Spooktacular is now open and can be completed online at cityofrahway.com/Halloween.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Smith