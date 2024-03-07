The 2024 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

UNION, NJ — The 2024 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Saturday, March 9.

The parade route is 1.1 miles down Morris Avenue to Stuyvesant Avenue in Union.

To march in the parade, visit bit.ly/UCParade24 or email [email protected].

• 9 a.m. — The Thornstick Mass will start the day and be hosted in conjunction with the Elizabeth Ancient Order of Hibernians at the Immaculate Heart of Mary & St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 215 Court St., Elizabeth.

• Noon — The Reviewing Stand Festivities at Morris and Stuyvesant avenues in Union begin. Enjoy the “Kid’s Zone,” fun for all ages, on Stuyvesant Avenue, just off Morris Avenue.

• 1 p.m. — The parade begins with the marching units gathered on Morris Avenue and along Commerce and Jeanette avenues. The parade route proceeds east along Morris Avenue to a turn at the Main Reviewing Stand at Stuyvesant Avenue and ends at Roosevelt Avenue.

The Midway Reviewing Stand at Morris and Caldwell avenues has parade announcers with details of all of the participants, history and other information.