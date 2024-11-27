Thanksgiving football matchups close out season in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — For longtime neighborhood football rivals Roselle Park High School and Roselle’s Abraham Clark High School, who still play on the Thanksgiving holiday or now the night before when the game is at Roselle, the 2024 campaign has been a season of streaks.

This time, both will be battling to end their 2024 seasons with a fourth win.

The final two football games in this the 2024 Union County season include Roselle Park (3-6) at Abraham Clark (3-7) on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m., at Arminio Field, and then Plainfield High School (5-4) at Westfield High School (5-5) on Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving – at 11 a.m., at Gary Kehler Stadium.

Plainfield and Westfield both seek a sixth win, which will also clinch a winning season. Last year, Plainfield produced its first winning season since 2005. However, the Cardinals have still not beaten the Blue Devils since 2011.

Roselle Park defeated Abraham Clark last year for the first time since 2017.

Roselle Park leads its series against Abraham Clark at 53-43-8.

Westfield leads its series against Plainfield at 66-45-7 and has won the last 11 meetings. The Westfield–Plainfield game is the longest Thanksgiving rivalry in Union County and one of the longest in the state.

Abraham Clark started 0-4 in 2022 and rebounded to win its last eight games, including a consolation championship, to finish 8-4. The Rams began 0-4 again last year, then won four straight, but then lost its final two games to conclude at 4-6.

This year, now guided by first-year head coach Tyrone Turner for the first time, the start was a bit rougher. Abraham Clark began 0-6 before its first win vs. KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy.

Abraham Clark has won three of its last four, with the only setback being a forfeit loss to Delaware Valley High School. Abraham Clark has since won at home against John P. Stevens High School, 28-8, and then blanked winless David Brearley High School, 42-0, in Kenilworth, in a consolation clash.

Abraham Clark senior quarterback Brandon Puryear has passed for 900 yards and rushed for 500.

Among the leading Ram tacklers are junior lineman Jaeden Shorey, junior Mike Henderson and junior linebacker Davon Rhodes.

Roselle Park began 0-2, giving up more than 40 points in both losses, but then bounced back to win three straight. The Panthers, however, are now on a four-game losing streak and did not score in their last game, a 27-0 consolation home defeat to Bergen County Group 1 school North Arlington High School.

Roselle Park junior quarterback Anthony Damiano has passed for nearly 400 yards, while junior running back Anthony Cianfrocca has rushed for more than 800 yards.

Leading tacklers for the Panthers include Cianfrocca, junior Michael Aguanno, Damiano at linebacker and senior linebacker David Newhart.

Last 13 Roselle Park-Roselle results

2023: Roselle Park 20, Roselle 14 – at Roselle Park

2022: Roselle 44, Roselle Park 2 – at Roselle

2021: Roselle 32, Roselle Park 14 – at Roselle Park

2020: No game because of pandemic-related issues.

2019: Roselle 50, Roselle Park 36 – at Roselle

2018: First time there was no game because Roselle Park fielded only a junior varsity team.

2017: Roselle Park 7, Roselle 6 – at Roselle Park – the 100th game.

2016: Roselle 42, Roselle Park 20 – at Roselle Park

2015: Roselle 41, Roselle Park 33 – at Roselle

2014: Roselle Park 29, Roselle 14 – at Roselle Park

2013: Roselle Park 24, Roselle 12 – at Roselle

2012: Roselle Park 28, Roselle 14 – at Roselle Park

2011: Roselle 27, Roselle Park 0 – at Roselle

Last 13 Plainfield-Westfield results

2023: Westfield 28, Plainfield 9 – at Plainfield

2022: Westfield 42, Plainfield 13 – at Westfield

2021: Westfield 14, Plainfield 0 – at Plainfield

2020: First time there was no game because of pandemic-related issues.

2019: Westfield 24, Plainfield 0 – at Westfield

2018: Westfield 27, Plainfield 0 – at Plainfield

2017: Westfield 37, Plainfield 7 – at Westfield

2016: Westfield 30, Plainfield 14 – at Plainfield

2015: Westfield 32, Plainfield 6 – at Westfield

2014: Westfield 6, Plainfield 0 – at Plainfield

2013: Westfield 34, Plainfield 0 – at Westfield

2012: Westfield 30, Plainfield 16 – at Plainfield

2011: Plainfield 22, Westfield 21 – at Westfield

