Tenth annual Riding For Warriors wraps up 10-day motorcycle journey

UNION, NJ — The 10 annual Riding For Warriors wrapped its 10-day motorcycle journey raising $51,000 for Hope For The Warriors. For the 10th year, the ride was led by Air Force veteran and Hillsborough-based Michael Nehlsen and joining this year was U.S. Marine veteran Maj. Gen. Jim Kessler and his wife, Debbie. The event was sponsored by Union-based Hillmann Consulting.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

This year’s 1,600 mile European journey began in Geneva, Switzerland, and traveled through France with multiple stops, including Macon, Bourges, Le Mans, the D-Day Normandy Beach areas, Mont Saint-Michel, La Rochelle, Lourdes, Montpellier, Lyon and winding up back in Geneva, all aiming to raise awareness and funds for post-9/11 veterans and their families for the Hope For The Warriors’ Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Proceeds from the ride are benefiting The Riding For Warriors Scholarship Fund, sponsored by Hillmann Consulting LLC, and Michael Nehlsen, funding three military spouse and caregiver scholarships for multiple semesters. The goal of the scholarship fund is to award recipients for multiple semesters, allowing them to achieve their educational goals without interruption.

The continuous scholarships military spouse and caregiver recipients include Laura Hentig, based in Colorado, who is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in health science; Florida-based Leslie Blankenship, who is pursuing her associate’s degree in nursing; along with Alaska-based Brenda Higgs, who is studying for her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Additional funds will also be donated to the overall Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship Program fund and allocated to those pursuing Restoring Self Scholarships – bachelor’s degrees – and New Beginnings Scholarships – certificates and associate’s degrees.

“This program is vitally important to me for numerous reasons, but the primary reason is that we must never overlook the military family,” said Nehlsen. “This program offers military spouses and caregivers the opportunity to pursue their educational and career aspirations, which are often put on hold while they care for an injured military family member.”

In 10 years, Nehlsen has traveled more than 38,600 miles on his motorcycle, raising more than $520,700 for Hope For The Warriors’ programs.

“The Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program is very dear to us and it was one of the first established programs at HOPE over 18 years ago,” said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “We’re in awe of Michael’s support to HOPE through the years with his annual ride ranging across the United States and now through Europe with Maj. Gen. Kessler. The funds he raises are truly impactful but so is the awareness he’s bringing to HOPE and the military families that we serve.”

