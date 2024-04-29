Temple Sha’arey Shalom announces hiring of new rabbi

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Temple Sha’arey Shalom has announced the arrival of its new rabbi. Rabbi Uri Allen was welcomed as the new spiritual leader on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Allen comes to the congregation with multiple theological degrees under his belt, including a bachelor’s degree in Jewish studies from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in Jewish thought from Shalom Hartman Institute/Tel Aviv University, a master’s degree in rabbinic studies from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, American Jewish University and rabbinic ordination.

Allen has many years of experience as a congregational rabbi providing pastoral care, developing and presenting adult study opportunities on a weekly basis, addressing ways for congregants to approach personal prayer along with personal/educational exploration of Torah. During his tenure in his prior congregation, he developed and offered Zoom High Holiday Services and Shabbat worship.

Allen said, “I’m so excited to be on board at this time in the life of TSS.”

During his previous posts in the rabbinate, Allen has utilized his musical talent in serving as a worship leader and enhancing Shabbat services using transitional and contemporary melodies. Allen demonstrated his musical talent during his first Shabbat service at Temple Sha’arey Shalom, as he blended his voice with the cantor and fitted into the congregation’s long tradition of prayer through song.

TSS President Bill Moesch said, “Congregants have warmly welcomed Rav and see him as a vibrant member of our community.”

On joining Sha’arey Shalom, Allen immediately involved himself in congregational life through the creation and presentation of an adult education course and plans to offer Coffee and Nosh sessions with congregants, as an opportunity to meet and learn as he develops and provides appropriate services and programing to address congregant needs. When not behind the pulpit, Allen resides in Livingston with his family.

Photo Courtesy of Jeanne Graulich