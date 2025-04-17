Teacher advances to next round of ‘America’s Favorite Teacher’

CRANFORD, NJ — Frank Vito, a social studies teacher at Cranford High School, is currently a quarterfinalist in the nationwide “America’s Favorite Teacher” competition and is in the running for $25,000, a feature in Reader’s Digest, a trip to Hawaii and a school assembly with Bill Nye.

Vito began his career working for an employment agency, but with a passion for history, he knew he was set out to do more than “sit behind a desk.” He soon found his passion for teaching.

Committed to serving the school and local community, Vito spends time outside the classroom organizing and volunteering for school and community events such as the Holocaust Day of Remembrance, Butterfly Project and Blood Drive. He has taught at CHS for more than 18 years and is a favorite among students.

“My students have said that they love the energy I bring to the class and the passion I have for the subjects I teach,” said Vito.

If Vito wins, he plans to donate a portion of the winnings to a non-profit he works with, American Tributaries, an organization that funds trips for high schoolers in an effort to promote national unity. He also plans to utilize a portion of the winnings to write a book about the history of Down syndrome. Vito’s 23-year-old son has Down syndrome and he would “love to educate as many people as possible on how special this group of people really are.”

“We need people like this in education,” said Supervisor of K-12 Social Studies Gabrielle Rendek. “He goes above and beyond in whatever he does.”

Voting for quarter-finalists ends Thursday, April 17, at 7 p.m. PDT. Community members can show their support and vote at americasfavteacher.org/2025/frank-vito.

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti